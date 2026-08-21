MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 76 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 39 ground robotic systems, and 49 UAV control centers in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported.

"Combined arms units and attack unmanned aerial vehicle crews destroyed two enemy Stryker armored personnel carriers, an armored combat vehicle, 22 motor vehicles, seven field artillery weapons, 39 ground robotic systems, 49 UAV control centers, and six materiel depots. Air defense systems shot down 76 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 102 heavy rotor drones," he said.

The officer added that over the past 24 hours, unmanned systems units in the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk sectors destroyed 60 enemy UAV communication antennas and 40 ground robotic systems. Twenty-eight UAV control centers were hit, and 11 Ukrainian drones were shot down.