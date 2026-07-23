Ongoing military threat in host city poses risks to Zaporozhye nuke plant — spokesperson

MELITOPOL, July 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military continues to pose a threat to Energodar, the host city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), creating serious security risks for the facility, ZNPP Spokesperson Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"No direct attacks on the plant’s infrastructure have been recorded in recent days, but the ongoing military threat in the Energodar area continues to create serious risks," she said.

Earlier, Energodar Mayor Maxim Pukhov said that four civilians had been injured in two Ukrainian attacks. The first strike targeted a city market, injuring two women. The second attack hit a commercial facility, leaving a 30-year-old man and a woman aged around 60 injured.