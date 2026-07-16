MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. "EU doves of peace" ignore the interests of citizens in their own countries and have become tied up in serving the demands of the defense industry, Deputy Secretary of Russia's Security Council Yury Kokov said in an interview with TASS.

"Today's support for the Kiev regime is a betrayal of the historical memory of the peoples who suffered from Nazism. Such patronage from Brussels demonstrates how deeply the so-called 'EU doves of peace' have become tied up in serving the interests of defense corporations while ignoring their own citizens," Kokov said.

He drew attention to the final declaration of the NATO summit in Ankara held this month, under which "alliance members increased defense investments by more than $139 billion in 2025 alone and committed to further militarizing their budgets."

"This year, NATO plans to allocate €70 billion to Ukraine and the same amount next year," the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council recalled.