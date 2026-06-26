Power supplies resumed in Sevastopol after Ukraine’s attacks

SIMFEROPOL, June 26. /TASS/. Power supplies have been resumed in Sevastopol, the city’s governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said.

"Power has been restored to customers in Sevastopol who were subject to temporary restrictions. Please be cautious: do not turn on all high-power electrical appliances at once. The load on the grid should be increased gradually to allow the system to stabilize," he wrote on messaging app Max.

However, some districts in the city remain without electricity, the governor said, adding that power supplies will be resumed in a couple of hours.

He said earlier that repair works were complicated amid increased drone activity, with nearly 70 Ukrainian drones being shot down near the city during the past night.