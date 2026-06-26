West creating, imposing rules on whole world shows system in crisis — Kremlin aide

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. International law is in a state of crisis, as evidenced by the West creating and imposing rules on the whole world - in ecology, sports and other areas, said Presidential Aide, executive secretary of the organizing committee of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF) Anton Kobyakov.

"The West creates and invents, imposes certain rules on the whole world, as in ecology, sports, humanitarian issues. This points to a systemic crisis. The crisis of international law often goes side by side with an economic mess, and it is mounting," Kobyakov said at a final media briefing.

The 14th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum is taking place on June 24-26. The event is organized by the Justice Ministry and the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.