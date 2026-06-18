Singapore’s representatives to be welcomed at EEF — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia will be glad to see representatives of Singapore at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and other activities organized in the country, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

"We hail participation of the Singaporean delegation in the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and will be happy to see your representatives at other multilateral events organized in the territory of Russia, including, by the way, the Eastern Economic Forum we will hold in Vladivostok soon," the Russian leader said.

The meeting of the Russian-Singaporean business dialogue also took place this April in Singapore, Putin added.