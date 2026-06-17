MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Between June 1 and 16, the Ukrainian army lost approximately 21,405 soldiers in the area of the special military operation, calculations by TASS based on daily reports from the Russian Defense Ministry show.

The Ukrainian forces sustained the heaviest casualties from actions by Russia’s battlegroups Center and East.

Ukrainian losses stood at 16,230 between May 2 and 16 and rose to 17,620 between May 17 and 31.

Earlier, military expert Andrey Marochko noted that Ukrainian troops had reported an increase in losses for a fourth week in a row.