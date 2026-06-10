Armenia actively expands cooperation with NATO, Lavrov says

KAZAN, June 10. /TASS/. Armenia is consistently working to expand cooperation with NATO, top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.

According to Lavrov, Armenia has been refraining from taking part in CSTO activities for over two years, while formally remaining a member. In the meantime, in Lavrov’s words, Armenian colleagues "actively work to expand cooperation with NATO member states, holding military exercises, purchasing military goods, and exchanging military delegations with both NATO and the European Union, which is now also becoming a militarized structure."

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Yerevan expected to further strengthen partnership with NATO, particularly through participation in its Partnership for Peace program, which promotes bilateral military cooperation with non-member countries.

Armenia signed its Individual Partnership Action Plan with NATO in December 2005. Its declared goals include supporting defense reforms, building effective military institutions, ensuring civilian control of the armed forces, and enhancing peacekeeping and humanitarian capabilities, along with providing for the possibility of consultations with NATO members in the event of external aggression.