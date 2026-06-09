Russia’s UN envoy hails Kyrgyzstan’s election as non-permanent UNSC member as good news

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya commended the election of Kyrgyzstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council as good news.

"I’d like to congratulate Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent [UN Security] Council member. That was a convincing victory <…>. I extend my sincere congratulations to our Kyrgyz friends with whom we will now spend two years at the Security Council together, and that is good news," the Russian diplomat told Vesti news channel in an interview.

This time around, the vote was "quite fun, which not always happens," Nebenzya recounted. "They are our CSTO allies, we are very happy, and we congratulate them," he added. According to Nebenzya, the Russian side is also happy that Zimbabwe, an African country that pursues quite an independent policy course, too, was added to the list of non-permanent UNSC members.

On June 3, the UN General Assembly selected five new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe and Trinidad and Tobago won non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council without contest for their regional groups, while Austria and Portugal overcame Germany to win the two places contested by the Western and Others Group. Kyrgyzstan was elected a non-permanent UNSC member for the first time in its history.