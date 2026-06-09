Moscow-led bloc seeks to respond to crises more quickly — deputy secretary general

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has significantly reduced response times in crisis situations, Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov said.

"The Collective Security Council has approved a new provision on the CSTO’s response to crisis situations in its area of responsibility, significantly reducing the time required to develop and make decisions on resolving crisis situations, particularly through the use of CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces and peacekeeping units," he noted at the 19th meeting of chiefs of the head offices of counterterrorism units of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states and national bodies coordinating efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

"We are strongly convinced that no matter what security system exists at the national level, it will be much more effective if combined with the capacities of regional and international security structures," Semerinkov emphasized.