Russia ready to assist parties to Middle East conflict as mediator — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia is ready to assist the parties to the conflict in the Middle East in finding ways to return the situation to the track of a diplomatic solution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to offer our mediation services and other assistance in efforts to find ways to return the situation to a political and diplomatic path," he said. "Yesterday, I held a meeting [via an online conference] with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council, with the participation of this organization’s secretary general and the Jordanian foreign minister."

"We have outlined all of our assessments in detail and the meeting lasted for more than two hours," the Russian minister added.

"We have also once again highlighted, what we believe, the persisting relevance of the concept of collective security proposed by Russia in the Persian Gulf area, which stipulates full normalization [of relations] between Iran and its Arab neighbors," Lavrov added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.