Russia against Western attempts to politicize IAEA — envoy

VIENNA, September 19. /TASS/. Russia opposes Western efforts to politicize the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"As a matter of principle, Russia opposes the politicization of specialized international institutions and forums, including the IAEA. Unfortunately, our Western opponents hold a different point of view and invariably bring politically biased attitudes to the agency's activities," the diplomat said, speaking at the IAEA General Conference.

He pointed out that Canada had proposed a draft resolution on nuclear safety in Ukraine. According to him, the co-sponsors of the document seek to grant the IAEA governing bodies the powers of the UN Security Council, addressing issues of war and peace, territorial integrity and sovereignty, and the withdrawal of troops.

"The similar politicization was also noticeable in the national speeches of Western countries within the ongoing General Conference session," the permanent representative noted.

The IAEA General Conference is one of the agency's governing bodies, along with the Board of Governors. The event is held annually in September in Vienna. Ukraine's nuclear safety has become one of the topics on the agenda of this year's meeting.