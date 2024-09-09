Vietnam, Russia maintain high level of mutual trust — parliament speaker

HANOI, September 9. /TASS/. Vietnam and Russia always maintain a high level of trust and mutual understanding, which creates a solid foundation for strengthening and expanding bilateral relations, Speaker of Vietnam’s National Assembly Tran Thanh Man said this in an interview with TASS.

Tran Thanh Man, the speaker of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (unicameral parliament), is paying an official visit to Russia on September 8-10. He said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia has been continuously strengthening and actively developing in all fields. According to him, since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hanoi and Moscow in 1950, the ties of Vietnam with the Soviet Union, later with Russia have overcome many hardships yet remained stable over the years, they developed comprehensively and increased in their multiplicity and depth. "The two countries have always maintained a high level of trust and mutual understanding, thus creating a solid foundation for further consolidation and expansion of bilateral relations, as well as effective coordination in multilateral forums," the Vietnamese parliament speaker emphasized.

In the context of this year's 30th anniversary of the implementation of the Russian-Vietnamese Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations, as well as the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnamese-Russian diplomatic relations to be celebrated in 2025, "I am pleased to confirm that the traditional friendly relations between Vietnam and Russia have become an invaluable wealth and pride of the two peoples," Tran Thanh Man said.

The Vietnamese parliament speaker also praised the development of Vietnamese-Russian ties from their practical side. "As for the trade, economic and investment sphere, bilateral trade turnover continued to grow in 2023, reaching $3.63 billion thanks to the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). In the first seven months of 2024, bilateral trade turnover totaled $2.74 billion, up 45.6% over the same period in 2023," Tran Thanh Man pointed out. "These impressive figures demonstrate the strong potential for developing bilateral ties in these areas despite being affected by many changes taking place in the world and in the region," the speaker said.

He also pointed out that bilateral cooperation between Hanoi and Moscow in a number of other areas including education and personnel training, science and technology, defense and security, culture, sports and tourism is successfully developing, which "meets the interests of the two peoples, contributing to maintaining peace, stability and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region."