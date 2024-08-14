Air defenses down four tactical missiles, 117 drones over Russian regions last night

MOSCOW, August 14. /TAS/. Air defense systems downed four tactical missiles and 117 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the skies over Russian regions last night, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"Overnight, air defense forces on duty destroyed four tactical missiles and 117 fixed-wing UAVs as the Kiev regime attempted to conduct a terrorist attack on facilities on Russian soil using unmanned aerial vehicles and Tochka-U tactical missiles," the ministry said.

As many as 37 UAVs and four tactical missiles were shot down over the Kursk Region, another 37 drones were downed over the Voronezh Region, 17 UAVs over the Belgorod Region, 11 over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, nine over the Volgograd Region, three over the Bryansk Region, two over the Oryol Region and one over the Rostov Region, the ministry specified.

Earlier, the governor of the Voronezh Region, Alexander Gusev, said over 35 drones targeted the southwest Russian region last night, with some residential and commercial real estate, utilities and vehicles being damaged by falling drone fragments. No injuries were reported.