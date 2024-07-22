Zelensky's statements about negotiations better than war to last Ukrainian — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's statements about the possibility of talks with Moscow are better than refusing them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"In general, of course, this is better than statements that any contacts with the Russian side and with the Russian head of state are excluded," the spokesman said. In his opinion, "of course, talking in one tone or another about dialogue is much better than talking about the intention to fight to the last Ukrainian."

"But we cannot yet judge what exactly is behind these words [Zelensky's words about the possibility of negotiations], what concrete plans are being talked about and what actions are being taken in this direction, if the conversation is serious," Peskov said. He suggested that "here we should wait for some concrete actions, if any."

Earlier, in an interview with the BBC, Zelensky said that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were possible, despite the decree in force in Ukraine banning such talks. On July 15, Zelensky also said that Russian representatives should participate in the second conference on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that they are ready to negotiate with Ukraine on the settlement of the conflict.