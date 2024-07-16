Sergey Lavrov arrives in New York to take part in UN Security Council meetings

NEW YORK, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New York. As the chairman of the UN Security Council, he will hold ministerial-level debates on the topic of "multilateral cooperation in the interest of establishment of a more fair, democratic and sustainable world order." On July, he will hold a ministerial meeting on the situation in the Middle East, which includes the Palestinian issue.

The foreign minister’s plane traveled from Moscow to New York via the northern route in circumvention of unfriendly countries in over 12 hours. No unforeseen events occurred during the flight.

A number of bilateral meetings have also been planned, which will focus on discussion of pressing international and regional agenda issues, including the Middle East and the situation in Gaza, the Ukrainian crisis and the efforts on protection of the UN Charter.