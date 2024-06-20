{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Vladimir Putin's visit to Vietnam

Putin believes Western sentiment about his peace proposals could change

The Russian President noted that the Istanbul agreements had been quite acceptable to Ukraine

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes that Western countries could eventually reconsider their approach toward Russian peace proposals.

"I don't think that such nihilism regarding our proposals will remain forever. Surely something will change," he told reporters.

"Right now one can hear the voices of some [Western] politicians saying that maybe this (Russia's peace proposals - TASS) is an ultimatum, excessive demands, but we can’t reject this and need to think it over and set things straight," Putin said.

"Isn't what was set forth by our partners also an ultimatum? Some formulas have been invented, although there is the result of our negotiations in Minsk and Istanbul. Nobody remembers it for some reason," the president said.

He also said the Istanbul agreements were quite acceptable to Ukraine.

"If we reached an agreement then and it has a signature of the head of the negotiating group from Ukraine, it means that the agreements that were reached in Istanbul were in principle acceptable for the Ukrainian side," Putin said.

"Did anything happen on the ground, on the battlefield, that they allow themselves to put forward some additional conditions that have nothing to do with our agreements in Istanbul?" he said. "There is nothing of the sort, which could in any way change the position of the other negotiating party, in this case, Ukraine."

Terms of settlement will depend on situation along line of engagement — Putin
"Our conditions will also change depending on the situation on the ground," the Russian President emphasized
Ukrainian drone attack causes fire to oil depot in Republic of Adygea
According to Murat Kumpilov, no one was hurt
Tokyo accuses Moscow of violating UNSC resolutions by cooperating with Pyongyang
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi refrained from direct comments on the Russian-North Korean comprehensive strategic partnership treaty
Russian troops gain much ground in Kharkov area, await enemy’s next step — senior officer
Major General Apty Alaudinov said he believes this will be a decisive battle for Russia, in which it will destroy the remaining enemy assets
Russia ready to help Vietnam in forming nuclear power sector — Putin
"An initiative is being considered to create a Center of Nuclear Science and Technology in Vietnam with Rosatom's assistance," the President wrote
Three settlements in borderline Belgorod Region shelled by Ukrainian forces
The regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov added that a backyard structure of a private house was destroyed by a shock wave in Murom
Oil depot ablaze in central Russia’s Tambov Region, presumably after drone attack
Also, debris from a drone was discovered in the region’s Pervomaisky District, Maxim Yegorov said
Ukraine will never join NATO, says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov
He noted that the condition for Ukraine's entry into the military bloc will be its victory in the conflict with the Russian Federation, which means this will never happen
FACTBOX: Vladimir Putin and his pets
The list of the Russian leader's pets also includes a white goat, a white female reindeer and a falabella pony, one of the smallest horse breeds in the world
Press review: Putin's Far East tour ruffles feathers and Russian Defense Ministry shake-up
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 18th
Russian forces wipe out group of foreign mercenaries in DPR — adviser
Igor Kimakovsky noted that several pieces of equipment were also destroyed
‘Georgian national legion’ added to Russia’s list of terrorist and extremist organizations
Previously, a court ruling deemed the militia a terrorist organization
IN BRIEF: Russia, Vietnam agree to deepen strategic partnership following Putin’s visit
The Russian leader thanked his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam for the warm welcome and invited him to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Moscow next year
IN BRIEF: Severe weather hits Moscow
The Moscow Transport Department has called on residents to stay off the streets, and urged drivers to be careful
Vietnam, Russia have similar assessments of situation in Asia-Pacific region — Putin
"We see Vietnam as a like-minded partner in shaping a new architecture of equal and indivisible Eurasian security on an inclusive and non-discriminatory basis," the Russian president said
Vietnam remembers Russia’s help in struggle for independence — president
To Lam noted that he was going to discuss the main areas and topics in the development of comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia in the interests of the two countries and the development of cooperation in the region and the world
Ukrainian soldier who switched to Russia’s side on T-64 tank applies for Russian passport
Maksim Likhachyov surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk in late May
Associated Press reports SBU involvement in attacks on Russian oil depots
Earlier on Thursday, two fuel tanks caught fire at an oil storage facility in the Tambov Region
Governor says term of Russian land lease to China will be known within year
The authorities of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory announced their decision on leasing out to China a total of 115,000 hectares of land for a term of 49 years
Putin takes Kim Jong Un for ride in Russian-made Aurus
Putin took a seat behind the wheel, while Kim Jong Un got in the neighboring passenger seat
South Korea intends to reconsider arms supplies to Ukraine
Earlier, the Republic of Korea provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine and supplied non-lethal military items, but not weapons
New NATO secretary general to make no difference in alliance's policy towards Russia — MFA
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington that the alliance is close to appointing a new secretary general
Russia discussing deployment of long-range weapons with partners, senior diplomat says
Sergey Ryabkov pointed to Russia’s "closest partners" in Asia and Latin America with which he said Moscow has been discussing "security in detail, not as an exchange of opinions only"
Strategic partnership, rejection of sanctions: results of talks between Putin, Kim Jong Un
The treaty will take interaction between the two countries "to a new level" rather than resting on laurels that already exist
New EU sanctions package will target Russia's energy exports — von der Leyen
With these sanctions, the European Commission will try to "will further deny Russia access to key technologies" and to "strip Russia of further energy revenues," the President of the European Commission said
US destroys two Houthi unmanned surface vessels in Red Sea
US Central Command shared data in the past 24 hours
Second oil reservoir in Azov suffers breach after drone attack
Governor Vasily Golubev added that Ministry of Emergency Situations specialists continue working to extinguish the fire
Russia aspires to unite Global South to counterbalance NATO — Turkish expert
According to Huseyin Bagci, Moscow "will not enter the arms race with NATO alone, proceeding from its own economic considerations"
Putin paying state visit to Vietnam
The talks are expected to focus on issues of partnership between Moscow and Hanoi and will yield a number of bilateral documents
Russia-Vietnam joint statement following Putin’s visit: key provisions
Russia and Vietnam "consistently strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship and mutual assistance amid the tough international situation"
Russia pummels Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites in precision strike
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades and repulsed two enemy counterattacks over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Kiev forces pound city near Zaporozhye NPP with artillery after drone attack — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, as of 9:00 p.m. Moscow time, Ukrainian forces had fired seven shells at Energodar
South Korea imposes more sanctions against Russia — media
A total of 243 new items will be added to South Korea's export control list, increasing it to 1,402 items
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli army barracks in Western Galilee
Shiite militias fired at least 25 shots into Israeli territory
G7 to carry through use of Russian assets for Ukraine — Russian diplomat
The global majority will draw relevant conclusions from this situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Putin arrives at Presidential Palace in Hanoi
Hanoi greeted the Russian president with sweltering heat
Vietnam’s ties with Russia built on basis of equality, mutual benefit — senior diplomat
The leaders of the two counties "always attach great significance to bilateral relations, which meet the expectations of the two people’s and development interests of each country," Le Thi Hang Thu said
Putin travels on trusted Russian aircraft — Kremlin
"All machinery in our country that transports citizens is also maintained at the proper level," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Official welcome ceremony preceding Putin-Kim Jong Un meeting held in Pyongyang
In the square, which is among the thirty largest in the world and can accommodate more than one hundred thousand people, a guard of honor was lined up
Erdogan plans to hold talks with Putin during SCO summit in Astana — TV
According to the TV channel, the agenda of these talks is likely to include the conflict in Ukraine the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, prospects for the establishment of a gas trade hub
Washington allows Kiev to hit Russian troops near Sumy region with US weapons — advisor
Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine can use air defense systems "to take Russian planes out of the sky, even if those Russian planes are in Russian airspace, if they're about to fire into Ukrainian airspace"
Putin invites Vietnamese president to Victory Day anniversary in Moscow next year
"I expect that we will be able to discuss all key issues in the development of our bilateral relations," the Russian leader said
Putin’s visit to North Korea to bring bilateral relations to new level — newspaper
According to the Global Times, cooperation between the two countries will make Moscow more capable of "playing the long game" amid the Ukrainian crisis
West to discard Zelensky once Russia consolidates successes on battlefield — SVR
The SVR dismissed Zelensky’s latest claims about "bringing Russia to its knees," calling them laughable
Russia’s Battlegroup East thwart Ukraine’s attempts to rotate its troops
According to Gordeyev, Ukraine’s daily losses amounted up to 120 troops, two infantry carriers, two Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one FH-70 tugged howitzer, three cars, as well as six fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and two field munitions depots
Bundeswehr orders 8.5 bln euro worth of ammunition from Rheinmetall
The first shipments under the new contract are scheduled for early 2025
Putin calls Vietnam one of Russia's most reliable partners
The Russian president noted that the Soviet Union had provided effective assistance in the heroic struggle of the Vietnamese people against the French and US invaders and later contributed to the postwar reconstruction of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam
MMA fighter Jeff Monson converts to Islam
He recited the shahada, a statement of faith in Islam, in Moscow on Wednesday.
All NATO member states endorse Mark Rutte as alliance’s next secretary general — Politico
Mark Rutte will succeed Jens Stoltenberg on October 2 for a 5-year term
Putin, Kim Jong Un exchange gifts
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the North Korean leader received a new Aurus luxury vehicle and a tea set, while the Russian president was gifted several pieces of art depicting his likeness
Russia to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam — Putin
"We are ready to continue active joint work on a wide range of topics, including economic, scientific and technical spheres, defense, security and humanitarian relations," the Russian leader underlined
Scholz wished to make secret deal with US on Nord Stream 2 — newspaper
According to the report, confidential papers confirm that the German chancellor "not only approved the project, but for years actively advocated it" and "by means of a dubious deal tried to prevent the United States from sanctions against the pipeline"
Ukraine's inability to defeat Russia means no NATO membership — diplomat
As regards the chances of Ukraine joining the European Union, Maria Zakharova continued, the bloc takes the same approach as the North Atlantic Alliance
Russian-North Korean treaty to be barrier for US’ aggressive policy — expert
The equal and mutually beneficial relations between Russia and North Korea "encourage other countries to move closer to Russia," Adnan Sayyed Hussein told
Russia, North Korea conclude new treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership
According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the new document is needed because of profound changes in the geopolitical situation in the region and worldwide
Argentina won’t send military aid to Ukraine — presidential spokesman
According to Manuel Adorni, Argentina's actions cannot be considered hostile to Russia
West has to come to terms with BRICS power, adjust its course — expert
Zhang Weiwei explained that the anti-Russian policy of US President Joe Biden's administration is now destroying the economic chains that used to exist in the world
RFK Jr. calls for immediate US-Russia talks on Ukraine
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward his latest peace proposal for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, which envisages the recognition of the status of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as Russian constituencies
Kim Jong Un calls Russia 'true friend'
"I stand with my Russian comrades, true friends and associates, in this solemn hall," the North Korean leader noted
Russia and Vietnam switch to national currencies for payments — Putin
The Russian president noted that at today's negotiations considerable attention was paid to trade and investment interaction
New EU sanctions will close EU ports for Russian oil tankers — Dutch Foreign Minister
On Thursday, the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council announced that the EU ambassadors agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia
US government set to halt open orders for Patriots until Kiev gets enough — FT
In January, NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency placed an order to procure 1,000 Patriot missiles to strengthen their air defenses amid the Ukraine conflict for a coalition of its allies, namely Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, the newspaper recounted
Minsk registers reinforcement of Ukrainian forces at Belarusian border
Minsk noted that the Belarusian border security service operates "in reinforced mode" on the Ukrainian border
Russia-North Korea relations seen as part of strategy of developing ties with global South
According to the expert, such an agreement, especially its part on military cooperation, can be seen as a response to the West’s recent actions against both Russia and North Korea
Critical infrastructure facility damaged in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region
An air raid alert was issued in most Ukrainian regions overnight to June 20
KCNA releases text of comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia
TASS collected the key provisions of the open-ended treaty
Russian Navy Commander kicks off 'Fleet 2024' MVMS expo in Kronstadt
Alexander Moiseyev is confident that "this unique platform has gathered the best designs of the best ship builders, designers and arms, military vehicle makers"
Putin notes USSR’s aid in Vietnam’s fight against foreign invaders
"After the victory and complete liberation of the Vietnamese territory from the occupiers, it was Soviet builders, engineers, doctors, teachers and scientists who helped rebuild Vietnam," the Russian leader said
Press review: Russia, DPRK sign strategic pact and Israel authorizes offensive in Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, 20th
Russia concerned over Japan’s potential departure from non-nuclear stance — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the US is using Japan as a tool to counteract not only Russia, but also China
Russia demands US remove its nuclear weapons from Europe — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that said missions are based on the forward deployment of US weapons in Europe "thousands of kilometers away from the US national territory and within operational reach of Russian territory"
Russia’s Pacific Fleet begins deployment to exercise involving 40 ships
The Fleet explained that this is the first time this exercise is considered bilateral
BRICS giving voice to global South, opposing Western hegemony — media
According to the article, developing countries "have long been unheard," their position largely ignored on the world stage and at the United Nations
Over 1,000 pilgrims die during Hajj in Saudi Arabia — news agency
According to the source, the number of Russian citizens who have died in Saudi Arabia has risen to five
Russian troops wipe out Western-supplied equipment depot in Ukraine operation
Russian forces improved their frontline positions in the Donetsk area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 665 troops over the past day
Special operation shows that Western forces no match for Russia — newspaper
According to the article, "the Russian people and government stand united by patriotism, steadfastly defending the security and sovereignty of the country"
Kim Jong Un drives Putin around in Russian-made Aurus
Earlier, the two leaders held talks at the Geumsusan residence
Press review: China in NATO crosshairs over Russia support and Kiev eyes ZNPP return
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 19th
New document, historic ties: Putin’s statements in Pyongyang
A new document was drafted which will act as a framework for ties between the two countries going forward
Russia, North Korea agree on cooperation in medicine, creation of border bridge
The two governments signed an agreement on the construction of a road bridge across the Tumannaya River on the border of the two countries
Document of Ukraine’s surrender to be Russia’s next proposal to Kiev — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals were realistic
Dnieper Hydroelectric Plant goes offline, disrupting Ukrainian defense output — official
According to Vladimir Rogov, the disabling of the power plant is designed to help halt production in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces
Kim Jong Un awards Putin with Kim Il Sung Order
Kim said that the order was awarded as a "token of boundless respect and confidence of our government and people to him, who has made a special contribution to the development of relations between the two countries"
Riyadh taking part in BRICS, still undecided on full membership — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov drew attention to the fact that Saudi representatives sometimes "do not participate in the entire range of events, but are involved in those cases and in those formats that are most comfortable for them"
Russia-Vietnam defense partnership not directed against third countries — statement
The goal of this partnership, the statement says, is to help "ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific Region and in the world as a whole"
Tsirkon hypersonic weapons in service with Russian naval ships — defense firm
The Tsirkon underwater modification was test-fired from the nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk in its surface position
Kim Jong Un gifts Putin two Pungsan hunting dogs
According to the expert, the North Korean people see this dog as "a companion," and not just a pet
Russian troops strike command posts of three Ukrainian brigades over past day
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 560 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a US-manufactured Humvee armored combat vehicle and five pickup trucks
Russia to respond if restrictions placed on diplomats’ travel in EU — MFA
As Yevgeny Ivanov noted, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow at a certain point lifted restrictions on the US diplomatic mission
US still unwilling to normalize operation of embassies — senior Russian diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov noted that the process of rotation of Russian diplomatic personnel in the United States is very difficult
EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia
The statement did not reveal the nature of the new measures, only noting that they include both "targeted restrictions" and measures to " close gaps" in previous sanctions packages to increase their effectiveness
Western companies still working in Russia, despite promises to leave — Bloomberg
It was noted that most of these companies rebranded instead of leaving the country
Russia dispatches plane to US to pick up diplomats whose assignment is ending — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that this is "not about expulsion, but about the restrictions that Washington has created for Russian foreign institutions in their work"
Kalashnikov unveils equipment developed for Legionnaire combat suit
The fighting capabilities were developed by Kalashnikov’s engineers on the basis of requirements from servicemen that are engaged in the special military operation
West’s response to Russian peace proposal limited to public statements — Kremlin aide
On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with top Foreign Ministry officials and set forth new peace proposals to settle the conflict in Ukraine, which envisage recognition of the status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as parts of Russia
Moscow attaches great importance to strengthening friendly ties with Pyongyang — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that the two states are linked by common history
Hypersonic weapon ships to make up backbone of Russia’s blue-water navy, says naval chief
Currently, the Northern Fleet’s Project 22350 frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, the first carrier of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, is leading a Russian naval group operating in the western part of the Atlantic Ocean
Development of Russia-DPRK security cooperation may pose challenge to US — experts
"It remains to be seen if Moscow will bear the risks and costs associated with pursuing a deeper form of Russia-North Korea security cooperation," the researches believe
Russia, Vietnam not to conclude treaties hurting sovereignty
The two leaders held bilateral talks in Hanoi, signing at least 11 documents and approving a statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership
Kiev better accept Russia's peace proposal or face worse outcomes — official
"Now they have the opportunity to consider Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin's peace proposal and at least try to make peace and end this part of the conflict," Dmitry Medvedev noted
Strategic partnership with Vietnam among priorities in Russia — Putin
Putin’s visit comes as the two countries mark 30 years of the signing of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations
