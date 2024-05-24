BISHKEK, May 24. /TASS/. Ukraine keeps undermining peace initiatives as it faces pressure from the West, Alexander Bortnikov, director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), said.

"I would like to emphasize that it is due to direct pressure from Western sponsors that Ukraine keeps undermining all constructive international initiatives to settle the conflict peacefully," Bortnikov pointed out at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Security and Special Services in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

According to the FSB chief, Kiev is instead circulating ineffective "peace formulas."