Putin discusses setting up volunteer units for Russia’s special military op

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed plans to establish volunteer units with Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Andrey Troshev, a retired Colonel who was a senior fighter at the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), at a Kremlin meeting on Thursday.

Addressing Troshev first, the Russian leader said: "At our last meeting, we discussed a project for you to build units of military volunteers who will be able to perform various combat tasks, primarily in the special military operation zone."

Putin recalled that Troshev "fought in such a unit for more than a year" so he could be tasked with organizing the military work "in the best possible way.".