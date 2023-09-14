Putin gratefully accepts Kim Jong Un’s invitation to visit North Korea — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has gratefully accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s invitation to visit that country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"While interacting one-on-one, Kim Jong Un invited Putin to visit North Korea. Putin accepted the invitation with gratitude," the Kremlin official said.

"Everything will be further coordinated via diplomatic channels," he added.

Putin’s press secretary noted that during recent talks, the Russian and North Korean leaders agreed on continued interaction at various levels. "For instance, a visit by Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov to Pyongyang will now be quickly organized which, as we expect, will take place at some point in October," Peskov added.