Ukrainian military suffers over 200 casualties in latest attack — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Ukrainian armed forces suffered significant casualties in a recent attack.

"Very high casualties, over 200 people," the president told reporters.

"Sadly, we were not spared casualties, but the difference is enormous - by many times. Our [losses] are more than ten times less than the enemy’s," Putin said.

Putin added that the Ukrainian military had suffered losses in combat hardware.

"I would like to emphasize that everything that has happened in the past 24 hours is a vivid example of mass heroism of our soldiers and officers," the president stated.