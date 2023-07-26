Russian forces advance 3 km in Krasny Liman area over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian forces advanced 3 km along the frontline and 2.7 km into the depth of the Ukrainian army’s defense in the Krasny Liman area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the 15th motor rifle brigade from the battlegroup Center continued offensive operations near the settlement of Sergeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. They advanced 3 km along the frontline and 2,700 meters into the depth of the enemy’s defense," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, he said.

The enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman area over the past 24 hours amounted to "over 190 Ukrainian personnel, five armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a D-20 howitzer, a D-30 howitzer, three Gvozdika motorized artillery systems and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also neutralized a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group near the community of Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic and obliterated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized brigade near Novolyubovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, he said.