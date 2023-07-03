China’s presence at Russia-China Expo in 2023 to double — consul general

YEKATERINBURG, July 3. /TASS/. The area of the stand of Chinese participants at the 7th Russia-China Expo to be held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on July 10-13, will encompass 10,000 square meters, an almost two-fold increase compared with the previous exhibition in 2019, China’s Consul General in Yekaterinburg Cui Shaochun told TASS.

"The total area of the stand where Chinese participants will be located, will be 10,000 square meters this year, which is an all-time high for the Chinese side. At the previous, sixth Expo in 2019 Chinese and Russian stands both occupied the same area, which means China’s presence has almost doubled," he said.

The four-year pause between the exhibitions due to the pandemic did not affect the event, on the contrary, it has raised the two sides’ expectations, Consul General added.

"The scale of the Chinese delegation is huge this time as a delegation of the culture and tourism ministry, a delegation of the pilot zone of regional trade and economic cooperation 'China-SCO', 13 governmental delegations and a great number of business missions will take part in the Expo," Cui Shaochun noted.

Moreover, five bilateral Chinese-Russian forums and a joint Chinese-Russian concert will be held during the Expo, he added.

The 7th Russia-China Expo will take place at the site of the Innoprom-2023 international industrial exhibition.