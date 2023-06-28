Russia urges other countries not to participate in provocative ‘peace summit’ on Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia is calling on responsible countries not to participate in the so-called global peace summit proposed by Kiev due to the provocative nature of this initiative, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We are urging responsible countries who truly strive for peace, and what’s more, express desire and readiness to play a constructive role in seeking a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict, not to participate in this enterprise. It is provocative," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, anyone with any experience or knowledge realizes that first of all, "peace depends on ceasing bloodshed and, accordingly, ceasing arms supplies." "In the absence of this, no roundtables, conferences or symposiums will achieve anything," she stressed, reiterating how the Kiev regime had violated the Minsk Accords signed by Western leaders.

"There is absolutely no faith in the words that will be uttered there," the spokeswoman emphasized. "They simply need to tick yet another information and political event off the list," she explained.

The West’s aspiration to invite as many participants as possible to the summit, above all, from the Global South countries, is aimed at only one goal, according to Zakharova: "to enlist them in the camp of purportedly committed supporters of the Western point of view with regard to the events in and around Ukraine."