Ukraine will soon run out of its own military hardware, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Ukraine will soon run out of its own military equipment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"Ukraine will soon completely stop using its own equipment as nothing will remain. All that they are fighting with and all that they are using - all this is brought in from abroad," the head of state said, responding to questions at the forum.

"You can’t fight like this for long," Putin stressed.

"Of course, we see that Western countries are taking utmost efforts to make Russia sustain, as they say, defeat on the battlefield, strategic defeat and are doing all they can for that. We perfectly see that," the Russian leader said.

"But we have set certain goals for ourselves related to the denazification of these territories, related to demilitarization," the Russian president said, speaking about the goals and tasks of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian president drew attention to the figures of military output in Russia.

"Our defense industry is gaining momentum day by day. We have boosted military output by 170% over the past year and there has been a ten-fold increase in the most needed types and the production grows further," the head of state said.

As Putin said, Russian defense "enterprises are operating in 2-3 shifts and some both day and night."

"This suggests that we have a great safety margin," Putin stressed.