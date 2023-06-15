Russia calls for urgent steps to make Pristina resume dialogue with Belgrade — MFA

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Urgent and decisive steps are needed in order to return Pristina to a normal dialogue with Belgrade, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on Thursday.

"Against the background of the West's false indignation at the behavior of the provisional self-governing bodies in Pristina, Kosovo ‘prime minister,’ Albin Kurti shows inability to take even a theatrical pause in the incessant violence against the indigenous Serbian population. It is obvious that it is no use negotiating with the province’s 'authorities’," because any of their seemingly peace initiatives turn out to be false," Zakharova said.

"Urgent and decisive steps are needed to make Pristina start a normal dialogue with Belgrade on the basis of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 1244. For now, time is not in favor of peace and stability in the region," she stressed.