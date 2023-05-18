Russian forces strike Ukrainian assault team near Serebryanka forest in DPR

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center hit a Ukrainian assault team near the Serebryanka forest in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) after its movement was detected by reconnaissance units, Battlegroup Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"The movement of an assault group of the Ukrainian armed forces’ 95th airborne assault brigade was tracked by the Battlegroup Center’s reconnaissance units and equipment near the Serebryanka forest. The enemy suffered losses in personnel and equipment as a result of an air strike," he reported.

According to Savchuk, Battlegroup Center units also struck the areas where enemy manpower, firepower, and equipment as well as Ukrainian command observation posts were concentrated in the Krasny Liman area.

"In counter-battery combat, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and a mortar crew of Ukrainian nationalists were uncovered and destroyed by Lancet loitering munitions," he added.

Also in the past day, Russian air defenses destroyed Ukraine’s Furia, Leleka-100 and Valkyrie unmanned aerial vehicles in the same area. The movement of personnel and equipment of Ukraine’s 66th mechanized brigade was tracked.