None of diplomatic missions able to evacuate from Sudan — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. None of the diplomatic missions has been able to evacuate from Sudan, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told TASS on Saturday.

"Other countries announce it (their readiness to evacuate from Sudan - TASS). Nevertheless, as far as I know, not a single mission has managed to evacuate their staff members from Khartoum, and in general, from Sudan. Some of them have gone as far as Port Sudan, but we do not yet have such an opportunity," he said.

Chernovol added that Russia has made lists for evacuation from Sudan and will also evacuate citizens of CIS countries. "We have draft lists for evacuation. Should such evacuations take place, we, as usual, will be evacuating citizens of CIS countries along with our citizens, as their lists are also being made," he said.