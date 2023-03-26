Putin calls West ‘instigators’ of conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sees Western countries as "initiators and instigators" of the conflict in Ukraine.

"An armed coup - that's where it all started. We were forced to protect the population of Crimea, and this way or another we ended up supporting Donbass. They pretend they had nothing to do with it. They are the initiators of this conflict and the instigators. And today they are handing over millions more munitions, hardware and so on," the president said, answering questions from journalist Pavel Zarubin in the ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ program.

Putin is convinced that the West crosses all red and even deep-red lines by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

"Yes, that is what they are doing, they did it from the very start in 2014. When they facilitated a coup," the president said.