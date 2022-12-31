Lugansk republic’s acting head notes more blatant NATO participation in Donbass conflict

LUGANSK, December 31. /TASS/. Acting head of the Lugansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik noted a more blatant participation of NATO in the conflict on Donbass. In an interview with TASS, he said that this is manifested in particular, by "the amount of weapons supplied [by NATO countries] to the territory of Ukraine."

On Friday, an officer of the People's Militia of the LPR, Andrey Marochko, told TASS that the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces sent detachments consisting of foreigners armed with NATO-style weapons to the cities of Artemovsk and Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Talking to TASS, Pasechnik also reiterated that thousands of mercenaries from more than 50 countries are fighting in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the zone of Russia's special military operation.

"The situation at the front is complicated by the fact that today we are fighting not only with the Ukrainian army: there are many foreign mercenaries and instructors in the ranks of the enemy. We know that thousands of mercenaries from more than 50 countries are fighting in the ranks of the Ukrainian Nazis, mainly from Eastern Europe. Some of them have been fighting against Donbass since 2014," he said.