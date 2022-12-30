Putin to abstain from sending 2023 well-wishes to Biden, other `unfriendly’ leaders

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not wish either his US counterpart Joe Biden or other `unfriendly’ leaders a Happy New Year, as none of them ever send their wishes, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

When asked if Putin will congratulate Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz or French President Emmanuel Macron, Peskov said, "No, he won’t."

"These vis-a-vis of ours never send any well-wishes themselves, and we actually maintain no communication with them, given the unfriendly steps they have been taking, so the president will not send them his congratulations," he clarified.

Putin’s message of Christmas and New Year well-wishes to foreign heads of state and government was posted on the Kremlin website on Friday. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Alexander Vucic are the only European leaders who have received such telegrams from Putin, with Orban being the only EU leader on the list.