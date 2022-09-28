Western nations seek to weaken, dismember Russia – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The goal of Western nations is to weaken and dismember Russia and to subsequently force it into submission, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told Tuesday’s meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Everyone understands perfectly well that the only goal of the West and the current standoff near our very border is to weaken Russia as much as possible, while its strategists dream of dismembering it and forcing it into submission," he said.