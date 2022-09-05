Borrell’s ‘fascist regime’ remark on Russia nullifies him as diplomat — Kremlin spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. EU High Representative Josep Borrell totally nullified himself as a diplomat by calling Russia a "fascist regime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS Monday.

"By such statements, Mr. Borrell completely nullifies himself as a diplomat. Of course, none of his statements about Russia or relations with Russia will be relevant from now on," the spokesman said.

Speaking during the European Parliament inter-parliamentary conference in Prague earlier on Monday, Borrell answered questions from the MEPs, who demanded "concrete actions against Russia." Borrell switched to his native Spanish and, according to the official translation, made the following statement: "We do not have a concrete plan to defeat the Russian fascist regime, but my task is more modest and is to help Ukraine in a united way and continue discussions with international actors to apply the adopted sanctions."

Later, Borrell’s spokesman Peter Stano told TASS that Borrell only made a reference to a statement made by a MEP earlier and did not call Russia this way himself.