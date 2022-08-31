Some 300-kilometer range HIMARS rockets are in Ukraine already — DPR leader

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Some rockets for the HIMARS systems having a range of up to 300 kilometers have been delivered to Ukraine already, the leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said on Wednesday.

"According to our sources, some of such rockets (with a range of up to 300 kilometers) have already been delivered to Ukraine. The allied forces are making attempts to destroy these weapons," he said on Russia’s TV Channel One.

Earlier, the US administration said the range of rockets for the light MLRS systems HIMARS mounted on a wheeled chassis, being transferred to Kiev, would not exceed 80 kilometers. The administration said that Ukraine had provided the US with assurances it would not use the MLRS against targets in Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later stated that Kiev's assurances about the non-use of the US MLRS against targets in Russia were worthless and could not be trusted.

MLRS HIMARS

The M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a highly mobile multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) developed by Lockheed Martin. A launcher with six guides for firing 227-millimeter rockets or one guided operational-tactical ballistic missile of the ATACMS family (Army Tactical Missile System) is mounted on a five-tonne six-wheeled chassis created for a hole family of medium tactical vehicles (FMTV).

More than 20 types of ammunition have been created for the system, their range, depending on the type, varying from 30 kilometers to 80 kilometers (in the MLRS mode) and up to 300 kilometers (when used in the capacity of an operational-tactical missile system). The system has been adopted by a number of countries, including the United States, Singapore, the UAE, Canada, Poland, Romania and Jordan.