Kremlin slams WaPo report on delivery of Iranian drones to Russia

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday deemed a report by The Washington Post alleging that Iran sent drones to Russia for use in Ukraine as fake news.

"Unfortunately, The Washington Post has lately been publishing a lot of bogus stories," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"As for our relations with Iran, they have been developing dynamically. They were developing previously, they have been developing of late and will continue to do so," Peskov assured.

The White House alleged on Monday that Moscow was still discussing with Tehran the purchase of Iranian drones for use in Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine. On July 11, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claimed that Tehran was preparing to send several hundred drones, including weapons-grade ones, in a fast-track procedure. Later, other US officials made similar statements.