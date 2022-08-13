Bout, Griner, Whelan listed in Russia-US dialogue on prisoner swap — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The names of Russian national Viktor Bout and US citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan are mentioned in a dialogue between Moscow and Washington on the potential prisoner swap, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department Alexander Darchiev told TASS on Saturday.

Responding to a request to comment on American media reports that Washington had sent proposals to Moscow on the swap of Russian national Viktor Bout for American citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and also to specify if the Russian side had received the corresponding inquiries, Darchiev pointed out that these names were mentioned in bilateral contacts.

"This quite sensitive issue of the swap of convicted Russian and US citizens is being discussed through the channels defined by our presidents. These individuals are, indeed, being discussed. The Russian side has long been seeking the release of Viktor Bout. The details should be left to professionals, proceeding from the ‘do not harm’ principle,’" the senior Russian diplomat said.

Exactly this pragmatic approach allowed for the recent "quick and successful swap" of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko serving a 20-year prison term in an American jail under "far-fetched charges" for US student Trevor Reed convicted in Russia for attacking a policeman, Darchiev said.