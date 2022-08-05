Turkey poised to open new page in relations with Russia — Erdogan

/Updates with more details/

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans to open a new page in bilateral relations when meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Friday.

"Today’s talks are crucial in regard to the role Turkey and Russia play in the surrounding region. I hope they will open a new page in bilateral relations. We are planning to discuss relations between the two countries in all areas and reach closure on how to get ahead," Erdogan said.

"The steps taken both in the energy sector and in the creation of a grain corridor in the Black Sea, as well as the talks on the tourism industry and the initiatives implemented in the transport sector, are positive for our region," the Turkish president said.

Opening the talks with Erdogan, the Russian president stated that the two countries have plenty of bilateral projects to implement. Putin pointed out that bilateral trade had doubled in the first quarter of 2022.

"Suffice to say that our trade increased by 57% last year and in the first months of this year, including May, it doubled," Putin said.

The volume of trade between Russia and Turkey was about $35 billion in 2021. In 2022, according to experts’ prognosis, the trade is likely to grow to $50-60 billion.