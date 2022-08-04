Putin, Erdogan may discuss Karabakh at talks in Sochi — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold negotiations in Sochi on Friday and may discuss, among other things, the aggravation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"It should not be ruled out that the presidents will exchange opinions in connection with this aggravation," Peskov said in reply to a corresponding TASS question.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that an aggravation of the situation is observed in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire was violated by Azerbaijan’s military in the area of the Sarybaba height. The peacekeepers’ command, together with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, is taking measures to stabilize the situation.