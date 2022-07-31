Russia may use force to defend its interests in World Ocean — doctrine

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia can use force to defend its interests in the World Ocean, according to the new Maritime Doctrine approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree on Sunday.

"An effective national maritime policy and more active maritime activities are among Russia’s priorities in the 21st century," which require consolidation of scientific and business communities, the doctrine says.

"For the purposes of the implementation and defense of its national interests in the World Ocean, Russia uses the entire spectrum of political, economic, information, military and other instruments of state policy," it notes.

The new doctrine divides the areas of Russia’s interests in the World Ocean into vitally important, important, and others. Thus, in the vitally important areas, Russia, along with political and other instruments, may use "military and force methods, including naval presence, the demonstration of the flag and force," and may "use military force in line with national laws and generally recognized principles and norms of international law, if need be."

As for important areas, according to the document, Russia may "use mostly political, diplomatic, information and other non-force instruments," and if such possibilities are exhausted, it may "use military forces proportionally to the situation."

In the areas categorized as "others," Russia uses mostly political and diplomatic mechanisms, and other non-force methods.