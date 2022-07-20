Russia urges UN Secretary General to assist in shutting down Mirotvorets project

UNITED NATIONS, July 20. /TASS/. Russia has urged UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to influence Ukrainian authorities in shutting down the notorious Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, according to a letter of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations made available to TASS.

The message indicated that personal information of 327 minors had been included in the Mirotvorets’ database.

The letter stressed that the unacceptable practice of revealing the personal data of minors that the Kiev regime condones should be condemned by the UN since it directly threatens the children’s safety.

The mission asked Guterres to take necessary measures in order to draw the attention of the Ukrainian authorities to the criminal acts of the Mirotvorets project and assist in shutting it down.