Relations between Russia and Turkey are developing, Putin says

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Ankara are developing, and the bilateral trade turnover is growing at a swift rate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Astana Format Trilateral Summit in Tehran.

Relations between the two countries are developing; "against all odds, the trade turnover is growing, interestingly, at a very significant rate," the Russian leader said.

Putin also expressed satisfaction that the two presidents have the opportunity to hold the bilateral meeting on the summit sidelines.