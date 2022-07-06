Russia calls on West not to scare the world with nonexistent ‘chemical threat’ — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Moscow calls on the West to stop scaring the international community by the nonexistent "chemical threat" from Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her commentary, dedicated to the 100th session of the OPCW Executive Council.

"We call on Western political circles to stop scaring the international community by the nonexistent ‘chemical threat’ from Russia," the commentary says.

Zakharova underscored that "one cannot fail to see the dangerous consequences of the situation, when the Kiev regime is effectively being issued an indulgence to commit any crimes, including the most heinous ones, be it ones involving chemical weapons or dangerous chemicals, whose leak may result in mass death and long-term contamination of territory."

"The risks of the most grievous war crimes increase multifold," she said. "The responsibility will completely lie with those who enable the worst-case scenario development of event in Ukraine, while ignoring their obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.".