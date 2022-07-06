Putin, Pashinyan discuss security on Armenian-Azerbaijani border — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed security on Armenian-Azerbaijani border with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin press office announced Wednesday.

"The sides continued their discussion of practical aspects of implementation of the trilateral agreements of leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, achieved on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021. In particular, the sides had an exchange of opinions on the issues of ensuring security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and restoration of economic and transportation connections in South Caucasus," the press service said.

The Kremlin added that Pashinyan informed Putin about the recent contacts aimed at normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

The conversation took place on Armenia’s initiative.

On November 9, 2020, leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a joint statement on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The January 11 meeting took place in continuation of the settlement process. During this meeting, a new joint statement was signed, which included, among other things, unblocking of all economic and transportation connections in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the three leaders met again in Sochi. The agreed to take steps to improve stability and security on Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and discussed the need for establishment of a bilateral commission on delimitation and demarcation of the border. Russia agreed to provide assistance via consultation under the sides’ request.