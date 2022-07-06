Russia views media release of Putin-Macron call as unethical, diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The partial release of a confidential conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France in the French media is perplexing and unethical, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The partial release of the February 20 phone call between the presidents of Russia and France in the French media is certainly puzzling. Unfortunately, it’s not the first time when the details of a conversation between the two countries’ leaders, which is confidential by definition, became available to the general public. We believe that it is unacceptable and unethical to make such sensitive information public," he emphasized. "In our view, it’s not in line with the common diplomatic practice of high-level contacts," Zaitsev added.

On June 30, the France 2 TV channel broadcast a documentary by French director Guy Lagache, titled "A President, Europe and the War" (Un President, l'Europe et la guerre), about Macron’s efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. The film included footage of a phone conversation between Macron and Putin. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier on Wednesday that "diplomatic ethics does not provide for such a unilateral leak of a recording.".