US increases attempts to destroy Russia-China strategic partnership — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The United States seeks to put pressure on China in order to destroy the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said on Wednesday.

"China is facing serious pressure, which is often exerted rather unceremoniously. Those who put pressure seem to forget that they are dealing with one of the greatest powers in today’s world," he noted at a briefing.

"Such approaches vividly illustrate Washington’s increasing attempts to destroy the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing. We conclude that interaction between our countries, which has reached an unprecedented level, is being tested successfully, and such tactics are bound to fail," Zaitsev added.

"Russia’s relations with third countries, including the US, don’t have a crucial impact on its constantly growing cooperation with China, which is based on the convergence of core interests and deep mutual trust," the diplomat added.

According to Zaitsev, "Russia does not only maintain a full-fledged political dialogue with China but also seeks to expand it, effectively coordinating activities on the international stage and considering various forms of cooperation that would make it possible to adapt to global changes.".