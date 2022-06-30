Senior MP says NATO’s Madrid rhetoric confirms refusal to comply with Minsk deal

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. NATO’s rhetoric in Madrid is the latest confirmation that the West is not going to comply with the Minsk agreements, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Thursday.

"[NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said], that NATO has been preparing for a conflict with Russia for a while now, since 2014. This is yet further official confirmation that nobody was ever going to comply with the Minsk accords. They have been getting ready, and NATO instructors have been training Ukrainian forces, flooding them with weapons and plotting a bloody purge of Donbass and an attack on Crimea," the State Duma’s United Russia party quoted the faction’s deputy head, Yevgeny Revenko, as saying.

Revenko, who is also a member of a State Duma commission tasked with tackling foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs, said Ukraine was NATO’s foothold for attacking Russia.

"This is yet more proof that the decision to launch the special military operation on February 24 was correct," the lawmaker concluded.

On Wednesday, Stoltenberg said at the NATO summit in Madrid that the alliance had been preparing to face off Russia since at least 2014.