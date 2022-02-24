Putin’s decision to bring about restoration of peace in Donbass, LPR leader predicts

LUGANSK, February 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to declare a special military operation will lead to the restoration of peace in Donbass, Head of the Lugansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik said in an interview with the Russia 24 TV news channel on Thursday.

"I am sure that the beginning of this operation is stability, confidence in the future and, most importantly, peace for all residents of the republic," Pasechnik said.

He also noted that Putin’s statement about the launch of a special military operation was welcomed by the people of the republic. "We have been in a state of euphoria for a third day [in a row]. We are elated that we are returning to our full-fledged, genuine Slavic world. Surely, we also welcomed the statement about the beginning of the [military] operation with joy. We have been waiting this event for eight long years. I’m positive that the abuse which we have been enduring at the hands of the old Kiev regime will end. The Russian Federation has always extended a hand of friendship and solidarity. Today is more proof of that," he said.

The LPR leader was confident that the restoration of peace would bear fruit through the economic development of the republic, as well as in relations with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.