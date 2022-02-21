Decision on recognition of Donbass republics to be made today — Putin

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin listened to the members of the Russian Security Council, who favored the recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, but did not announce the final decision, adding that the decision will be made later today.

"Dear colleagues, I’ve heard your opinion. The decision will be made today," Putin told the Security Council.

During the meeting, all participants favored the recognition of Donbass republics. Previously, Russian State Duma, LPR and DPR sent corresponding requests to the Russian President.

Rossiya-24 TV channel announced that Putin will deliver a televised address shortly.