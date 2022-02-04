Russia, China oppose color revolutions — joint statement

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and China intend to counter the interference of external forces in the internal affairs of other countries and oppose color revolutions, as follows from a joint statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on international relations entering a new era and global sustainable development, adopted at a meeting in the Chinese capital on Friday.

"Russia and China stand against attempts by external forces to undermine security and stability in their common adjacent regions, intend to counter interference by outside forces in the internal affairs of sovereign countries under any pretext, oppose color revolutions, and will increase cooperation in the aforementioned areas," the statement reads.

According to the joint statement, "the sides are gravely concerned about serious international security challenges and believe that the fates of all nations are interconnected. No State can or should ensure its own security separately from the security of the rest of the world and at the expense of the security of other States".