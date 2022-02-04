Russia, China to deepen cooperation in Arctic, says joint statement

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and China have agreed to consistently intensify cooperation for the sustainable development of the Arctic, according to a joint statement adopted by the two countries on Friday.

"The sides agreed to continue consistently intensifying practical cooperation for the sustainable development of the Arctic," the statement reads.

The sides are also seeking to advance their work to link the development plans for the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initiative with a view to intensifying practical cooperation between the EAEU and China in various areas and promoting greater interconnectedness between the Asia Pacific and Eurasian regions, according to the document released on the Kremlin’s website.

"The sides reaffirm their focus on building the Greater Eurasian Partnership in parallel and in coordination with the Belt and Road construction to foster the development of regional associations as well as bilateral and multilateral integration processes for the benefit of the peoples on the Eurasian continent," the statement said.